 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $295,000

4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $295,000

Coming Soon! Check out his wonderful new construction 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a great subdivision just minutes from major highways, and shopping. This home should be completed by the end of the year. It features a great floorpan, and a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Homes like this do not come on often so check it out soon. Home should be ready for showings by 12/21.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert