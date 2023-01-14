Coming Soon! Check out his wonderful new construction 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a great subdivision just minutes from major highways, and shopping. This home should be completed by the end of the year. It features a great floorpan, and a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Homes like this do not come on so check it out soon. Home should be ready for showings by 12/21.
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was airlifted with serious injuries from a fall on 18th Street NE in Hickory, according to emergency personnel.
A Taylorsville woman died when vehicles collided on N.C. Highway 127 in Alexander County on Tuesday morning.
Authorities have identified the body of a woman found in a wooded area on Plateau Road on Wednesday.
The body of a woman was found in a wooded area on Plateau Road on Wednesday.
A body was found on Tuesday near a Denver home where a woman was shot and killed on Monday, according to a news release from the Lincoln Count…
A Hickory man has been linked to a body found in Conover in December, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
A Grandview Middle School basketball coach’s Conover home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
The pedestrian bridge that will span U.S. Highway 321 has been brought to the work site, though it is not clear when the bridge will be placed…
A small earthquake occurred in Catawba County shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
A worker who fell through a warehouse roof on Tuesday is still in critical condition, according to a family member.