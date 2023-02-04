Beautiful two story four bedroom two and a half bath home conveniently located in the Mayfair subdivision of Conover / Newton. This home features a great floorplan with a large living area and beautiful customized bullnose corners throughout the home. Kitchen is equipped with all SS appliances, white shaker cabinets and granite countertops. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, bathroom with dual vanity and a walk-in closet. The remaining three bedrooms are all nice sized and have access to a hall bathroom. Sellers used one of the bedrooms as a bonus room and could also be used as an office. Come stop by and make this house your new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $260,000
