4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $260,000

Recently remodeled ranch with full finished basement, desirable level corner lot and convenient access to Interstate 40! Enter the main level through the spacious screened in porch and walk into the eat-in kitchen, featuring newer stainless steel appliances (that convey!), granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and all white cabinets. The generous living room then leads onto the 4 main level bedrooms. LPV flooring runs throughout the main level areas, with carpet in the bedrooms. The fully finished basement features a second living area, second full bath, bonus room that could be used as bedroom, spacious laundry room with 2 closets for more storage options, and an additional den area that leads out to a spacious concrete patio, which is the perfect place to grill out on football Sunday.