 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $249,999

4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $249,999

4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $249,999

Check out this spacious new listing in Cedarwoods. Boasting over 2000 square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms, a den with electric fireplace that’s open layout to the kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom includes a bonus room that could be used as extra closet space or an office. Don’t miss your chance at this beautiful listing. Schedule your showing today! CALL Ian Munoz 828-999-0918 for more information.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert