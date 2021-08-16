Cute 4 bedroom ranch with finished basement on quiet street in Conover. Open living room and spacious eat in kitchen lead to hallway with primary suite and two secondary bedrooms. Downstairs, find a second living room, secondary bedroom and great office/den space! Lots of extra storage as well with two storage areas in basement. New carpet and fresh paint throughout the home. Take a tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $244,900
