4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $239,999

Check out this spacious new listing in Cedarwoods. Boasting over 2000 square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms, a den with electric fireplace that’s open layout to the kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom includes a bonus room that could be used as extra closet space or an office. Don’t miss your chance at this beautiful listing. Schedule your showing today! CALL Ian Munoz 828-999-0918 for more information.