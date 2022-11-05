Brand new home in Conover Development. Large Backyard to enjoy this summer as well. Inside you will find Granite countertops, Vinyl flooring, Large Walk in closet in Master suite, Plenty of light from the windows, Recessed lighting, Open Concept Kitchen, Sliding Glass Doors, and Half bath on Main. Lastly enjoy a two car garage for parking or storage. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Blinds are not shown, but will be installed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGe6UttO_VA "Our Mill Stone community is conveniently located 50 miles North of Charlotte and 10 miles West of Hickory, NC. There is quick and easy access to major roads and highways including I-40, US-70, US 321, and NC 16. Enjoy the Lake Hickory Recreation Area, local restaurants, and major shopping within just a short drive of this charming community." -Century Communities
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $2,200
