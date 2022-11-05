 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $2,200

4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $2,200

Brand new home in Conover Development. Large Backyard to enjoy this summer as well. Inside you will find Granite countertops, Vinyl flooring, Large Walk in closet in Master suite, Plenty of light from the windows, Recessed lighting, Open Concept Kitchen, Sliding Glass Doors, and Half bath on Main. Lastly enjoy a two car garage for parking or storage. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Blinds are not shown, but will be installed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGe6UttO_VA "Our Mill Stone community is conveniently located 50 miles North of Charlotte and 10 miles West of Hickory, NC. There is quick and easy access to major roads and highways including I-40, US-70, US 321, and NC 16. Enjoy the Lake Hickory Recreation Area, local restaurants, and major shopping within just a short drive of this charming community." -Century Communities

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert