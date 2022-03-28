Beautifully remodeled home located minutes from Lake Hickory and Lake Rhodhiss, just 5 miles to I-40. Open concept with large living and dining areas. Nice master bedroom with large bath and walk-in closet. Great kitchen to accommodate all of your needs with a built-in pantry and island. This one will not last long so schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $220,000
