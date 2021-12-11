New Clayton Home located in Connelly Springs. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, +/-1490 sq ft, and almost half an acre. Move right in. House is brand new, never lived in. Septic and hvac are also new 2021. Home has a split bedroom layout with generously sized rooms. Master bath is spacious with an oversized tub and walk-in closet. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space along with a great dining area. Living room has a great view of the large front yard. Home is located minutes from I-40 and Hwy 70.
4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $168,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Hicks Spencer has been charged with embezzlement and failing to uphold her obligations as a public official.
- Updated
On Wednesday, attorney Blair Cody offered his first public assessment of the accusations against his client Donna Spencer, the Catawba County …
A developer is planning to build 340 homes on the site of the former Hampton Heights golf course.
- Updated
Hickory police are investigating a death at an apartment on Startown Road in Hickory.
MAIDEN — Two Catawba County small businesses were recognized by the North Carolina Small Business Center Network (SBCN) during its fall meetin…
- Updated
A Gastonia woman has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old man in Hickory. His body was found at Preston Ridge apartments last weekend.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Two people have been charged after more than a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
- Updated
This story was updated at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
- Updated
A housing development of 100 townhomes and condominiums is planned off N.C. Hwy. 150 in Sherrills Ford.