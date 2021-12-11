4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $168,000

New Clayton Home located in Connelly Springs. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, +/-1490 sq ft, and almost half an acre. Move right in. House is brand new, never lived in. Septic and hvac are also new 2021. Home has a split bedroom layout with generously sized rooms. Master bath is spacious with an oversized tub and walk-in closet. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space along with a great dining area. Living room has a great view of the large front yard. Home is located minutes from I-40 and Hwy 70.