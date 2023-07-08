Craving to be away from the hustle & bustle? Then enjoy country life at its finest in this charming ranch home that is nestled on 2.73 acres & offers an open floorplan w/1443 sq. ft. Enjoy mornings on the front porch sipping coffee as you relish the morning dew rising off the long-range views. The second you walk through the front door you are greeted w/a welcoming, open floorplan w/split bedroom layout, vaulted ceilings & a great room that is the perfect size to enjoy unwinding from the day. The open kitchen features a large center island, SS appliance & tons of cabinet space. The walk-in pantry is huge! The kitchen flows into the dining area & great room. The LVP flooring & farmhouse style light fixtures are sure to impress. The spacious primary bedroom features a walk-in closet & en suite bath that includes dual vanity sinks & walk-in shower. 2 add'l bedrooms, full bathroom & large laundry room complete the floorplan. Home includes 2 car garage & huge, cleared yard. Tons of privacy.