3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $299,900

Newly Remodeled Farmhouse style home on a 1.86+/- Acre Lot in Vale! Featuring 3BRs 2BA with an office, this home has room to spread out. Remodel includes a new metal roof & gutters, new siding, new laminate floors, gorgeous granite countertops, newly remodeled kitchen featuring an open large living room with beautiful new windows. Remodeled Bath(s) with the primary suite featuring a custom tile shower with glass door. Too many features to list! Large back yard with new rear deck. HVAC is 3+ Years old. Large metal shop with power. Additional tool shed. Convenient access to Hickory & Hwy10/Hwy321! Schedule your showing today!