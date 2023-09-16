Brand-new construction 10 minutes to Lincolnton! 3 bedroom brick front home! Rocking chair front porch sets the tone for this delightful home w a spacious open concept floor plan, adorned w LVP flooring, recessed lighting & 10 ft ceilings in the main living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash & kitchen island w at-counter seating. Kitchen seamlessly opens to the living room, creating a perfect space for relaxation & entertainment. Primary suite adorned w tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual vanities & shower. Adding to the comfort of this home, 2 addl bedrooms share a hall bathroom w a tub/shower combo. Home is pre-wired for fans. Unwind on the covered back porch, looking out to the expansive backyard. Oversized 2-car garage offers ample space for storage. Located on an amazing corner lot, enjoy scenic views of the wooded nature area across the street! Easy commute to Hickory, Lincolnton & Gastonia. Agent is owner.