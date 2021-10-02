 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $279,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $279,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $279,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms just outside of Mountainview area in Vale, NC. This home features a great layout with a large open living room and kitchen, granite counters, and stainless appliances. If you love country living this is the home for you. Minutes to shopping and a direct shot to I-40.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert