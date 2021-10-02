You don't get this opportunity every day!! Here's your chance to own a brand new home placed on a wonderful 1+ acre tract of land. Breaking ground Week of Sept 28th. Expected to be completed for move in by January. Act now and you can still have some choices in finishes/changes. Open floor plan, modern interior design, and country location make for a relaxing place to call your own.
3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $269,000
