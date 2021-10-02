 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $269,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $269,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $269,000

You don't get this opportunity every day!! Here's your chance to own a brand new home placed on a wonderful 1+ acre tract of land. Breaking ground Week of Sept 28th. Expected to be completed for move in by January. Act now and you can still have some choices in finishes/changes. Open floor plan, modern interior design, and country location make for a relaxing place to call your own.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert