3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $265,000

Don’t miss this one-level, 3 bedroom home on a large, flat lot. Privacy abounds with this home with a rocking chair front porch, oversized 2-car garage, and back deck. The home also features a great kitchen that is adjacent to the laundry room and dining area. You will enjoy the easy-to-care-for wood flooring throughout the home. The primary bedroom has a large attached full bathroom. The living room has gas logs for relaxing and enjoying a quiet evening at home. The back yard is easily viewed from the back deck. For more info call the listing agent, Tami Fox, The Temple Team, Keller Williams Realty, 828-234-5835, www.thetempleteam.com.

