This spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath 2016 double-wide home boasts 1456 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. The heart of the home is its inviting kitchen, complete with a convenient island. Located in peaceful Catawba County, this property offers the bonus of no city taxes and no HOA fees. The spacious primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and a sizable en-suite. Additionally, the property includes a 11'X28' storage building. You'll love spending time on the covered deck, which offers serene views of the private backyard, enhanced by the vibrant colors of Japanese maples.Wooden blinds adorn the windows throughout the home adding a touch of elegance to this cozy retreat. Property will be sold as is.