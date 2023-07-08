DRASTIC PRICE DROP! Want privacy? Welcome to this beautiful, breathtaking property with serenity and tranquility. Seller states that you can hear Church bells from the home. Home has open floor plan with split bedroom design and lots of natural light. Home has been connected to city water. Home is brand new and has never been lived in.
3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $219,900
