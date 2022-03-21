 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $190,000

Cute, Cozy and Private! 3/1 bath ranch style home on nearly 1 acre. Home has been in the family for nearly 50 years. Home needs a little cosmetic work from it's new owners, but just the basic upgrades. Sellers don't want to make any additional repairs/upgrades themselves. This is a fantastic home for the right owners.

