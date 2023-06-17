This is a BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home that is move in ready! You can purchase this home for only $1168/month for 144 months with a $3500 down payment (down payment can be broken up into multiple payments), which includes lot rent. This home comes complete with all new appliances including a dishwasher and an energy efficient HVAC. A security deposit equal to one-month’s rent is required. Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED. Lawncare service provided for a monthly fee. Very private location with lots of trees. This property is available on a rent-to-own or rent-only basis.