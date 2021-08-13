A rare opportunity to own a home with one of the most spectacular views on Lake Hickory. Expansive views tucked just off the main channel. Enjoy the amazing views from inside the house or on the large uncovered, covered, and screened in decks. Swim in the open, deep water right off the floating dock with over 100 ft of shoreline. High vaulted ceilings frame an open and modern living room and kitchen area with clear lake views from every window. A master bedroom suite with large walk-in closets on each floor. Additional rooms and space in the downstairs finished area. New roof 2020. This incredible home is a short drive to downtown Hickory, providing urban conveniences in a rural and peaceful setting. Schedule your viewing before this gorgeous property is gone!!
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investors are bringing new life into a familiar downtown Newton restaurant space.
'My blood run cold:' Victim's family reacts to first court appearance of Tangela and Eric Parker in Catawba County court
- Updated
Nearly seven months after Michelle Marlow was killed at her workplace in Hickory, the couple charged in her death made their first appearance …
- Updated
Editor's note: This story was updated at 10:05 a.m on August 9 to correct an error.
- Updated
Greydon Hansen, 28, of Hickory will spend at least 64 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of murder Thursday in Catawba Coun…
Prison sentences for 11 members of a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell and Alexander counties were handed down th…
- Updated
Four years ago, two men shot into a vehicle parked outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory. The gunshots killed three young a…
The Division of Water Resources is investigating a spill of roughly 38,500 gallons of wastewater into Lake Hickory, according to a release fro…
Sending her kids to school was a difficult decision last year for Sarah Luhrs, a Catawba County Schools parent.
- Updated
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.
- Updated
Tammy Watts said the shooting deaths of her son and his cousin were not random.