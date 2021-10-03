3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $749,000

Charming and spacious waterfront home on Lake Hickory with easily accessible, deep-water, covered dock and boatlift installed. Part of the beautiful Harbor Town community, this excellent location provides a protected and peaceful cove just barely tucked away from the main channel. The main level of the home includes the master suite with large bath and closets. The ample living room, with a cozy fireplace, connects the screened porch and back deck to the well-appointed kitchen, all overlooking the water. The upstairs includes a well-designed computer niche area, two bedrooms, and a jack and jill bathroom. Need more space? The basement can accommodate family and friends with a large gathering room, wet bar with full-size fridge, full bath, and another large room not included as a bedroom. Outdoor living space overlooking the dock is right outside the basement doors in the fenced-in back yard, perfect for morning coffee or happy hour.