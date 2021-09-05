A rare opportunity to own a home with one of the most spectacular views on Lake Hickory. Expansive views tucked just off the main channel. Enjoy the amazing views from inside the house or on the large uncovered, covered, and screened in decks. Swim in the open, deep water right off the floating dock with over 100 ft of shoreline. High vaulted ceilings frame an open and modern living room and kitchen area with clear lake views from every window. A master bedroom suite with large walk-in closets on each floor. Additional rooms and space in the downstairs finished area. New roof 2020. This incredible home is a short drive to downtown Hickory, providing urban conveniences in a rural and peaceful setting. Schedule your viewing before this gorgeous property is gone!!
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $730,000
