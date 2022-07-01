3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $699,900

Immaculate, top-quality new construction home overlooking Lake Hickory's main channel! This brand new home in Harbortown is situated on a double lot and offers refined main level living spaces including a great room with stone fireplace and open kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island, stainless appliances, and an adjoining dining area. Off the kitchen, you'll find a small hallway leading to the laundry/mud room with sink, double garage, and the relaxing primary suite overlooking the water and offering a spa-like bath with tiled shower, freestanding tub, double vanity, and huge walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the great room, two additional bedrooms share a hall bath. Upstairs, you'll find a 460 SF bonus room with beverage station, mini fridge, and adjacent full bath, perfect for hanging out or for guest quarters. The full unfinished basement offers a huge workshop with garage bay, perfect for a boat. Community lake access with boat launch just a few blocks away.