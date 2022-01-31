This is the Lake Hickory Lake Front home you have been waiting for. This lakehouse feels like a lakehouse with floor to ceiling windows featuring amazing long distance views, classic styling, open floor plan, and large wrap around decking to take in the views. Access to the lake is easy with a paved walkway with handrails as well as decorative stone work leading down to the floating dock. Inside the home features a huge master suite with additional living area, laundry, balcony, walk in closet and great views. The main level features a great floor plan for entertaining with a bar area, hearth, soaring ceilings, and as mentioned endless views. The owners recently added onto the home adding a large bedroom on the north side of the home and updated the septic system to reflect the additional bedroom. The owners used the home most recently as a VRBO which was very successful. Call Chris Spencer with Realty Executives to view the property or with questions. 828 320 6231MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. HIGHEST AND BEST BY SUNDAY AT 5PM
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $499,900
