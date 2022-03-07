3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $459,000

Lake Access AND Privacy. This house has so much to offer! From the picturesque moon rises on the lake, to the serene privacy, combined with the flowing stream, and cleared field formerly used as horse pastures, and a two-story stable and hay barn. This custom built 3 bedroom 3 bath home is ready for its new owner to come enjoy quit relaxing evenings rocking away on the covered front porch overlooking the lake. Just outside the kitchen door is an oversized carport that could easily be converted to garage. Schedule you showing with Dale 828-612-7248 before this one is gone!