3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $418,500

Just minutes from Viewmont & Downtown Hickory, located in the desirable Bethlehem school district. This home has many great features. New HVAC system & New Tankless Water heater, both installed in 2020. Home also features central vacuum system & a bonus room that could office, den, choice of 3rd bedroom or whatever your heart desires! The chef in you will love the spacious kitchen with large granite countertops & pantry room. Whether you are in the primary bedroom suite, 2nd or 3rd bedroom, kitchen, family room or living room, you have the most beautiful views of Barrett Mountain and surrounding countryside. The car enthusiast, out door hobbyist or anyone who wants tons of storage will love the spacious detached 3 car garage with a second level that is great for storage or future addition. Out back enjoy the peaceful surroundings of nature while you sit by a fire with a good book or roasting marshmallows. It’s a must see! Call the Garren Team at 828.455.3133 or visit www.garrenteam.com to schedule your showing today!