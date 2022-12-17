3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $409,000

FANTASTIC MODERN FARMHOUSE! Only 1 year old this home features an open floor plan, kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, large island, custom cabinets and pantry with a barn door. Vinyl wood plank flooring through the home, custom blinds, cathedral ceilings in Living room, Beautiful owners suite with walk in closet, double vanity and incredible walk in shower. Walking outside you will find a covered deck and an oversized uncovered deck overlooking a fenced in backyard. 2 car garage is oversized with a storage area and a pull down attic. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE, IT IS A LITTLE SLICE OF HEAVEN IN ALEXANDER COUNTY!