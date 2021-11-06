 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $399,900

AGENT IS OWNER. New construction in Wittenburg Springs. Close to Hickory with NO CITY TAXES. Primary on main floor. Primary bath includes overszed tile shower and freestanding tub. Huge walk-in closet. Vaulted Great Room, Dining Room and Laundry Room with tons of cabinets also on main floor. Kitchen open to the main areas. Hardwood floors and tile on entire main floor. 2 bedrooms, bonus room and full bath complete the upstairs. Completion by mid November. HOA not active yet

