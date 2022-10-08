Welcome Home! One level living in Windsor Pointe with community lake access. This 3 bed 2 full bath home built in 2017 offers an open living area, split bedroom plan and beautiful hardwoods, rare find. Entering through the front door your formal dining room is located to the right featuring large windows for natural light. Spacious living room adjoins to the kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Off the kitchen awaits the oversized owners suite with access to the back patio. The en-suite features two walk in closets, jetted tub, separate shower and double vanity. Opposite side of the home features two additional bedrooms and hall bath. Attached two car garage. Fully fenced back yard with room for a pool and rocking chair front porch!
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $365,000
