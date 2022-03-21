3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $350,000

Beautiful lakefront lot with 3 additional buildable lots. Great opportunity to restore this manufactured home that could be rented or for you to enjoy. 4 lots total... 2 waterfront and 2 Lakeview. Offers 800 ft +/ water frontage. Conveniently located close to Hwy 127 and Hwy 16. New waterfront restaurant being built just minutes away! Lake Hickory has so much to offer when it comes to being outdoors and enjoying time with family and family!!