 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $350,000

Beautiful lakefront lot with 3 additional buildable lots. Great opportunity to restore this manufactured home that could be rented or for you to enjoy. 4 lots total... 2 waterfront and 2 Lakeview. Offers 800 ft +/ water frontage. Conveniently located close to Hwy 127 and Hwy 16. New waterfront restaurant being built just minutes away! Lake Hickory has so much to offer when it comes to being outdoors and enjoying time with family and family!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert