Ready For You! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath New Construction in Bethlehem. Great Location Just Off Rink Dam Road only a few minutes from Hickory. Rocking Chair Front Porch to Enjoy. Custom Built White Shaker Cabinetry and Stainless-Steel Appliances in Large Kitchen with Island. Beautiful & Durable Vinyl Plank Flooring on Main Floor. 9 Foot Ceilings on the Main Floor as well. Tile Flooring in Both Large Upper Floor Baths. Master Bath Offers His and Her Vanities and a Walk In Shower. Super-Efficient HVAC Will Offer Savings for Years to Come.
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $329,900
