Pristine all main level living in lovely neighborhood of Whittenburg Springs! Open concept offering quaint entryway, large dining room with wainscoting and gorgeous arched window, beautiful den with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, french doors open to nice deck overlooking large backyard with storage shed. Wonderful eat-in kitchen w/ cozy breakfast nook, granite tops, custom cabinetry, pantry and stainless appliances. Functional split bedroom plans offers spacious primary suite has upscale bath with double vanities, garden tub and new custom walk-in tiled shower with pebble floor. Large laundry room. Oversized garage and ample parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Hicks Spencer has been charged with embezzlement and failing to uphold her obligations as a public official.
- Updated
On Wednesday, attorney Blair Cody offered his first public assessment of the accusations against his client Donna Spencer, the Catawba County …
In case you missed it: Mexican charter flights have been flying into Hickory airport. Here's what they're carrying
Recently, the arrival and departure of flights emblazoned with Mexican symbols on the plane have caught the attention of people in Hickory.
- Updated
A Gastonia woman has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old man in Hickory. His body was found at Preston Ridge apartments last weekend.
A Dunkin’ Donuts is being built in Conover at N.C. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 70.
- Updated
Hickory police are investigating a death at an apartment on Startown Road in Hickory.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Two people have been charged after more than a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday.
- Updated
This story was updated at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
- Updated
A housing development of 100 townhomes and condominiums is planned off N.C. Hwy. 150 in Sherrills Ford.
MAIDEN — Two Catawba County small businesses were recognized by the North Carolina Small Business Center Network (SBCN) during its fall meetin…