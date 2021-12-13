3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $299,900

Pristine all main level living in lovely neighborhood of Whittenburg Springs! Open concept offering quaint entryway, large dining room with wainscoting and gorgeous arched window, beautiful den with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, french doors open to nice deck overlooking large backyard with storage shed. Wonderful eat-in kitchen w/ cozy breakfast nook, granite tops, custom cabinetry, pantry and stainless appliances. Functional split bedroom plans offers spacious primary suite has upscale bath with double vanities, garden tub and new custom walk-in tiled shower with pebble floor. Large laundry room. Oversized garage and ample parking.