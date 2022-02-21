3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $289,900

You won’t want to miss this one story, move-in ready home in Wittenburg Springs. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors in all living spaces including closets, and ceramic tile in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room. Many recent upgrades for new owners include: HVAC, kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and hot water heater. You’ll love mealtime in the kitchen outfitted with granite countertops, composite dual sinks, and plenty of storage. A fenced-in backyard will provide added safety and privacy, along with a patio and fire pit for summer gatherings. Vaulted ceilings in the living room flow beautifully into the open floor plan of the dining room, making entertainment and hosting company most enjoyable. Custom-built storage to maximize space inside this one-of-a-kind home. Enjoy neighborhood living and close proximity to Hickory and top-ranked Bethlehem Elementary School (2.8 miles) and West Alexander Middle School (5.9 miles). This home will not last long!