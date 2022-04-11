3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $275,000

PLEASE NOTE ! SELLERS ARE ASKING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS BY 9AM ON SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH !Its all been done for you in this 3B/R,2B well maintained brick Ranch in the Bethlehem area, All you need to do is move in. Large kitchen with , island, and a breakfast area which leads out to the Sunroom. F/P in the breakfast room not being used. Extra large Great room with fireplace, and built-ins. Large primary Bedroom with newly remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms and another remodeled bathroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen and both baths. Very spacious Dining Room. Entire inside of home has recently been repainted. Outside you will find a beautiful lawn which is blooming with many different plants from early spring until late fall, also Blackberries, and grape vines. This home is on two lots totaling over an acre of land. PLEASE NOTE MICROWAVE IS IN PANTRY.