Lovely Brick Ranch with basement with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Many new updates to this well maintained home in Bethlehem include, paint, screened in porch, laundry room, ceiling fans, landscaping, carport, tile floors in the family room and more. Large living room for holiday gatherings. Open kitchen and dining room with lots of kitchen cabinets, stainless steal kitchen appliances and kitchen island. Wonderful screened in porch for relaxing. Laundry room on main level. Main level living also includes 3 bedrooms. The Primary bedroom has a 1/2 bath. Basement has a open floor plan that is currently being used a bar area, living room with a fireplace and recreation area. Pool table and accessories stay. Basement has a single car garage, work shop & storage area. French doors in basement lead outside to a patio area. The large back yard is very private. Lots of perennial flowers. Outbuilding gives added storage for gardening tools. Come and make this property your home! Call Debra Trivette with RE/MAX A-Team at (828)292-1440.
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $242,900
