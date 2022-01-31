 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $239,900

Conviently located at the end of a Cul-de-sac this home sets on over an acre of land offering abundant privacy. Lots of potential in this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom A-frame located outside of city limits. Some recent updates include new roof in the last 5 years, upper level flooring replaced, Master bath remodled, Kitchen cabinets painted with new hardware, new sliding door to deck, main floor bedroom balcony replaced, and new hot water heater. Unfinished basement is heated. Sellers are offering a $5,500 credit at closing towards repairs

