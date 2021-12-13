 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $229,900

Charming home closely located to central Hickory and public lake access in Alexander County. The main level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 updated baths, primary room + bath, laundry space, new LV flooring throughout, open kitchen-living room concept with a cozy fireplace, plenty of kitchen cabinet space, and dining area. The lower level includes an additional living area, closet space, access to the 1-car garage with bonus storage. The exterior has been newly refinished/painted and includes a covered back deck (newly refinished) that overlooks the leveled fenced in backyard, a storage shed and additional side-parking. Roof dated to 2015. Do not miss out on this home and schedule your viewing today!

