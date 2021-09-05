 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $225,000

This remodeled farmhouse is like owning a part of history in Taylorsville. The home was built in 1900 and has great country charm. There are major changes like the master bath and the kitchen but the metal roof, replacement windows and vinyl siding are great updates as well. The high ceiling and large open space in the kitchen/dining area is ready for your large family dinners. The Master bedroom on the main floor has the newly updated bathroom and the upstairs has the 2 bedrooms with a bath to share. The white picket fenced area is great for kids and pets but the front porch is welcoming and ready for your rocking chairs and swing. Come see today!!

