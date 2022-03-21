 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $220,000

Coming Soon! Brick Ranch w/Basement, Garage, Carport, Shed, Rocking Chair Front Porch, Back Patio and an Above Ground Pool. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths with lots of closet space in bedrooms & Hallway. Full Basement offers lots of storage area, room for a workshop, Garage, Laundry and Walk-Out Door. There is a place for a wood stove to be hooked up in the basement for a 2nd heat source. Located at the end of the street with a very large lot.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert