3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $220,000

Coming Soon! Brick Ranch w/Basement, Garage, Carport, Shed, Rocking Chair Front Porch, Back Patio and an Above Ground Pool. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths with lots of closet space in bedrooms & Hallway. Full Basement offers lots of storage area, room for a workshop, Garage, Laundry and Walk-Out Door. There is a place for a wood stove to be hooked up in the basement for a 2nd heat source. Located at the end of the street with a very large lot.