Brand New MOVE-IN READY manufactured home located on 1.25+/- acres! Super convenient Location. 3BR, 2BA Move-In Ready, Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, living room, den & kitchen/dining combination. New appliances, New HVAC. Lots of space with gravel drive, and deck on back. Must SEE! FHA Approved.
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $214,900
