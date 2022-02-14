This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Sherwood Forest subdivision only mi notes from Hickory and Taylorsville offers 2 bedrooms on the main level along with a cozy kitchen, living room, and fireplace. The kitchen features granite counter tops, white subway tile back splash, touch sensor faucet, stainless steel stove, and stainless steel hood. Living room boasts an inviting fireplace and window view of front yard. Basement features a den/man-cave area which leads to a huge primary bedroom. In the primary there are twin walk-in closets, storage space, laundry space, and master bathroom. Hardwoods are laid in the kitchen and living room, laminate in the hall and upstairs bedrooms, and water proof flooring in the finished basement space. Storage area with double doors beside finished basement area. New $20,000 septic system installed 2021. Home also offers 1 year old Utility building in back yard for storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $210,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 26-year-old Newton man died in a head-on collision Tuesday evening on Section House Road.
When Anthony Gaglia opened his Carolina Crafted candle store in Hickory four years ago, he wasn’t fond of the downtown location.
A Taylorsville property, once home to The Nest wedding venue at Steele’s Farms, has new owners.
- Updated
J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory will close after St. Patrick’s Day, the restaurant announced Wednesday.
A retirement community provider bought a building in the heart of downtown Hickory with plans to build senior apartments.
- Updated
Twenty Catawba County residents died in one week due to COVID-19, the health department said.
- Updated
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer’s embezzlement case was continued until March 21 during court proceedings on Tuesday.
- Updated
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off.
An inmate at the Catawba County Detention Facility died on Tuesday. Authorities say the inmate “suffered respiratory distress.”