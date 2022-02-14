3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $210,000

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Sherwood Forest subdivision only mi notes from Hickory and Taylorsville offers 2 bedrooms on the main level along with a cozy kitchen, living room, and fireplace. The kitchen features granite counter tops, white subway tile back splash, touch sensor faucet, stainless steel stove, and stainless steel hood. Living room boasts an inviting fireplace and window view of front yard. Basement features a den/man-cave area which leads to a huge primary bedroom. In the primary there are twin walk-in closets, storage space, laundry space, and master bathroom. Hardwoods are laid in the kitchen and living room, laminate in the hall and upstairs bedrooms, and water proof flooring in the finished basement space. Storage area with double doors beside finished basement area. New $20,000 septic system installed 2021. Home also offers 1 year old Utility building in back yard for storage.