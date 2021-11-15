3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $199,900

Enjoy country living on 5 acres! Move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers an open layout, charming updates and plenty of land partially wooded. The common area bath has been completely remodeled/updated and adds quality with marble flooring. The two additional bedrooms both include walk-in closet space. The master bedroom includes two closets and a full bath with a garden tub-Sellers will convey quality tile for potential updates in the master bath. Updated Monroe Oak style LV flooring and pops of true barn wood throughout the home. The exterior of this home includes a front covered porch, back deck area, side entryway into the mudroom (newly painted), 2-car carport, and a unique 2-level wood build entertainment area. The acreage includes a beautifully landscaped yard, partially cleared field perfect for gardening, and wooded land with a creek fit for hunting or the potential to build.