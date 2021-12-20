 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $199,900

Spacious all brick ranch with full, unfinished basement on corner lot! Very nice floor plan offers den with brick fireplace, opens to large, eat-in kitchen with island, abundant counter and cabinet space, pantry. Two good sized bedrooms share hall bath, primary bedroom has smaller full bath with walk in shower. Tremendous potential in the full unfished basement. Wonderful storage and could be a nice area for a workshop. Lovely exterior brick, front porch, patio and corner lot located in the quaint Bethlehem area. Great yard! Nice neighborhood with easy access to Hwy 127. Seller is offering a carpet allowance.

