3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $195,000

Welcome home! Location, location, location, this property is located in the Bethlehem community and is close by to 127 and Hickory. This home features one level living with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, the living area is split on one side of the home with an open feel which is great for entertaining. You will find a spacious bonus room off the laundry area. Step outside to the backyard and you will find a garden bed area that is ready for new plants as well as a nice sized stream/creek at the back of the property. This quaint home in the Bethlehem community is waiting for its new owners, could that be you?