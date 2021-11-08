Beautiful and tastefully updated 3 bed 2 bath manufactured right near Lake Hickory!! Covered front porch with ceiling fan for the perfect rocking chair evenings!! Walk in through a very spacious entry foyer to a gorgeous open floor plan with large living area complete with wood burning fireplace. 2 bedrooms and hall bath off the dining/kitchen and master suite located off the living area. Master has large walk in closet and massive on suite bath with corner tub. Vinyl plank flooring through most of the home. Very large kitchen area with a entertainment/breakfast bar! Large yard with mature trees and neatly kept landscaping. Asphalt driveway with plenty of room for parking. Home conveys with a second parcel which equals 2.4 acres total! Less than a mile to the Dusty Ridge access park on Lake Hickory!! Come see it before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $185,000
