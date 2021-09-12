 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $143,900

Calling all Investors! Great opportunity for a remodel! Home just needs the right buyer to envision its potential. This spacious, contemporary home features vaulted ceilings, a wrap around deck, large backyard and extra space on main level for workshop, office or even a homeschool room. Home sold in As-Is Condition.

