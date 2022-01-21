CALL CHRIS SPENCER (828) 320-6231 OR TERESA HENSLEY (828) 244-0930 AT REALTY EXECUTIVES (828) 328-8900. One of the last opportunities to own a non HOA regulated large acreage Lake Hickory estate. This one of a kind Lake Hickory property is perfectly positioned overlooking one of the largest coves on Lake Hickory with views from most of the property. The property includes a beautiful brick ranch style home, almost 10 acres of land on 3 parcels, maintenance free aluminum two story dock including boat lift and 2 jet ski ports, 2400 sq ft 3 bay insulated and plumbed garage/storage/barn building, separate water view lot, and rental home on separate parcel for additional income. The main residence features all bedrooms and most living area on the main level, lake views from most rooms, a huge kitchen, 3 car over sized attached garage, covered porch, flat back yard, huge attic plumbed and ready to finish. Don't miss the finished basement with full bath, bar, and game room. The 2 bedroom farmhouse style guest house is ready to rent as a built in additional income source.
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $1,250,000
