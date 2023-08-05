Wonderful one level living in this 3 bed 2 bath home, located in the countryside of Stony Point. It is a convenient location being only 20 minutes to Statesville or Taylorsville and not much further to Hickory. Built in 2021 this one owner like new home features an open concept living / dining / kitchen area with a split bedroom plan. Primary bedroom has walk in closet, a bathroom with nice double vanity and a walk in shower. On the other end of the home there are 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large office/den. The spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a great island for extra space and entertaining. Laundry area is just off the kitchen with access to the large fenced in backyard. The open backyard is ready for you to make your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A car plowed through the patio in front of Taste Full Beans coffee shop in downtown Hickory on Thursday night. Beth Leicht, a barista at the s…
In a memo included in the council’s agenda packet, Hickory Public Utilities Director Shawn Pennell said the extension was needed in part becau…
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified the two men killed in a crash on Vashti Road as 75-year-old Ted Allen Teague and 42-year-old Michael …
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
The restaurant’s menu is limited to barbecue staples: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, brisket and ribs alongside traditional sides such as fries…