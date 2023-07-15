Wonderful one level living in this 3 bed 2 bath home, located in the countryside of Stony Point. It is a convenient location being only 20 minutes to Statesville or Taylorsville and not much further to Hickory. Built in 2021 this one owner like new home features an open concept living / dining / kitchen area with a split bedroom plan. Primary bedroom has walk in closet, a bathroom with nice double vanity and a walk in shower. On the other end of the home there are 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large office/den. The spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a great island for extra space and entertaining. Laundry area is just off the kitchen with access to the large fenced in backyard. The open backyard is ready for you to make your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $309,900
